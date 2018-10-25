Police are examining a suspicious package addressed to actor-director Robert De Niro at a building in lower Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood, two law enforcement sources said early Thursday.
The package has similar markings as pipe bomb packages recently mailed nationwide to top Democrats.
The address, 375 Greenwich St., matches that of the Tribeca Film Center. De Niro, the founder of the Tribeca Film Festival, is a vocal critic of President Trump.
Related Content
- NYPD examining package sent to Robert DeNiro
- Participating in the #NationalSchoolWalkout? Robert DeNiro has your excuse letter
- La policía investiga paquete sospechoso en Nueva York enviado a Robert DeNiro
- Police investigate suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro
- NYPD expands Neighborhood Policing program onto subway
- Harvey Weinstein leaves NYPD in handcuffs
- Doctors want President Trump's head examined
- Study Examines Wildfire Effect On Chicken Eggs
- Roger Stone's finances examined by special counsel
- Stone's finances examined by special counsel
Scroll for more content...