Clear

Police investigate suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro

Police are examining a suspicious package addressed to actor-director Robert De Niro at a building in Lower ...

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 7:31 AM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 7:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police are examining a suspicious package addressed to actor-director Robert De Niro at a building in Lower Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood, two law enforcement sources said early Thursday.

The package has markings similar to the pipe bomb packages recently mailed nationwide to top Democrats, the sources said.

Continents and regions

Manhattan

New York (State)

New York City

North America

Northeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Celebrities

Robert De Niro

Bombs and explosive devices

Weapons and arms

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

Arts and entertainment

Festivals

Film festivals

Movies

The address, 375 Greenwich St., matches that of Tribeca Enterprises, De Niro's film and television production company and organizer of the Tribeca Film festival. The site also contains De Niro's Tribeca Grill restaurant.

De Niro is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

Police were called at 4:45 a.m. Thursday about the package, which was on the building's seventh floor.

Like most of the other packages, the return address was that of Democratic US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, the sources said. There is no information to suggest she sent the packages.

And, just as the other packages, the one sent to De Niro had six American-flag stamps arrayed in two rows. No postmark is visible on the front of the De Niro package, similar to some of the others, the sources said.

None of the bombs in the other packages detonated, and no one was injured.

Before this package was reported, authorities said pipe bombs stashed in manila envelopes were discovered this week addressed to seven prominent Trump critics: Former President Barack Obama; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; former Attorney General Eric Holder; Democratic US Rep. Maxine Waters; former CIA director John Brennan (sent to CNN's New York offices); former Vice President Joe Biden; and billionaire investor and Democratic donor George Soros.

De Niro's criticism of Trump

At June's Tony Awards, De Niro went off-script while introducing a performance by Bruce Springsteen to curse Trump.

"First, I wanna say, 'f**k Trump,'" De Niro said. "It's no longer 'Down with Trump,' it's 'f**k Trump.'"

Trump responded to the comments in a series of tweets, calling De Niro "a very low IQ individual."

It wasn't the first time De Niro had spoken out against the President.

In January, his speech at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala included a profanity-laced rant directed at Trump.

"Our baby-in-chief -- the j***-off-in-chief, I call him -- has put the press under siege, ridiculing it and trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies," De Niro said. ""This f***ing idiot is the President. It's 'The Emperor's New Clothes' -- the guy is a f***ing fool ... our baby-in-chief -- the 'J******-in-chief' I call him."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Clouds moving in; rain coming soon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know

Image

Mostly cloudy with a chilly east breeze. Isolated showers possible High: 56°

Image

A new place to grab some food and a snack in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU Contemporary Music Festival

Image

ISU receives student mentoring grant

Image

Helping Terre Haute's Homeless

Image

Digestive Health Summit

Image

Women's Health Fair

Image

The Teal Pumpkin Project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life