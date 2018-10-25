Clear

'Modern Family' character killed off in Halloween episode

Fans knew a d...

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 7:32 AM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 7:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Fans knew a death was coming to "Modern Family," but did you guess right?

In Wednesday's Halloween episode of the long-running series, the comedy put speculation to rest by revealing that Mitchell and Claire's mother, DeDe (Shelley Long), had died.

Halloween

Holidays and observances

It is said later in the episode, appropriately titled "Good Grief," that DeDe died in her sleep.

"It occurred to us that death is a giant part of the family experience and while Phil had lost his mother in a previous episode, we've never seen the entire family have to deal with such a loss," creator Steven Levitan told The Hollywood Reporter. "It seemed like an interesting thing to have happen."

The producers behind the series, which is in the midst of what could be its final season, have been teasing a significant character death since September.

Though DeDe was not a series regular, as the mother to two of the main characters and the ex-wife of another, her connection to the characters on the show runs deep.

Long debuted in the role back in "Modern Family's" first season and has made a handful of appearances in the subsequent seasons.

Levitan teased to THR that "the ramifications and emotional impact of this loss will remain for a little while."

"Modern Family" airs Wednesdays on ABC.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Clouds moving in; rain coming soon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know

Image

Mostly cloudy with a chilly east breeze. Isolated showers possible High: 56°

Image

A new place to grab some food and a snack in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU Contemporary Music Festival

Image

ISU receives student mentoring grant

Image

Helping Terre Haute's Homeless

Image

Digestive Health Summit

Image

Women's Health Fair

Image

The Teal Pumpkin Project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life