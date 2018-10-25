Late night reacts to bomb scares

Late night hosts such as Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel focused their shows on the news of bombs being sent to the Obamas, the Clintons, CNN and other public officials on Wednesday. Hosts addressed the news with their usual comedic wit, mixed with condemnation for President Trump.

On "The Late Show," Colbert criticized President Trump for his initial response, in which Trump retweeted Vice President Mike Pence's statement on Twitter condemning the attacks and then adding, "I agree wholeheartedly."

"First of all, we fact checked that one and it doesn't work out," Colbert said. "You have no whole heart."

The CBS host then added that as the president, Trump should have had his own statement on Twitter regarding the attempted attacks instead of just agreeing with Pence.

"You're the president! There's been an attempted attack on two previous presidents today," Colbert said. "This is the one time you can't think of your own tweet?!"

As for ABC's Kimmel, he read President Trump's statement from later in the day.

"He said 'we have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that threats or acts of political violence have no place in the United States of America,'" Kimmel said.

He then added, "Except for at all of my rallies. Every time."

Kimmel then noted, "The kind of people who do this sort of thing are nuts, so it's hard to try to figure out what they were thinking," but still asked what was the point of sending a bomb in the mail?

"Do they really think Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama get their own mail?" the host asked. "Do they think Bill Clinton is shuffling down the driveway to the mailbox in a pair of fuzzy slippers picking through Bed Bath and Beyond coupons? I find that scenario unlikely."

NBC's Seth Meyers spoke about CNN anchors Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, who continued to broadcast from the streets of New York after CNN's offices were evacuated.

"Damn, now that is dedication," Meyers said. "They were anchoring live TV, evacuated the building, and then kept anchoring. That's almost as impressive as that one time Anderson Cooper got swept away by a hurricane so he could report on it from the inside."

Jimmy Fallon also discussed the bombs on NBC's "The Tonight Show," saying that after Trump heard one was sent to CNN, he asked, "Is Fox News OK?"

The host then joked that after Wednesday's events, Trump — out of precaution — evacuated himself to a golf course.