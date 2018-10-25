Clear

Powerball winning numbers are ...

If you didn't win the nearly $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, $602.5 million might be a nice consolation...

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 12:43 AM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 12:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If you didn't win the nearly $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, $602.5 million might be a nice consolation prize.

That second figure was the potential jackpot for the Powerball on Wednesday night. The numbers drawn were 3, 21, 45, 53, 56 56, and the Powerball was 22.

Unlike the Mega Millions, whose odds were 1 in 302 million, the Powerball has better chances of 1 in 292.2 million. If there is a winner, it would be the one of the largest jackpots in US history.

Powerball has climbed since the last winning ticket in New York took home the jackpot in August, and has had 20 drawings since then without a winner.

Each Powerball ticket is $2. The game is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The largest Powerball jackpot of $1.586 billion was split three ways in January 2016.

