Cathay Pacific got hacked, compromising the data of millions of passengers

One of Asia's top airlines has discovered a data breach in which the personal information of more than 9 million passengers may have been stolen.

Cathay Pacific (CPCAY) said late Wednesday that a wide range of data — including passengers' names, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses and passport numbers — was exposed in the hack.

Air transportation Airlines Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Cathay Pacific Companies Crime, law enforcement and corrections Criminal offenses Digital crime Digital security Technology Transportation and warehousing

"We are very sorry for any concern this data security event may cause our passengers," CEO Rupert Hogg said in a statement. The airline is in the process of contacting affected people, he added.

It's the latest embarrassing data breach to hit a major airline. British Airways said last month that hackers stole the payment card details of 380,000 of its customers.

The hackers who hit Cathay gained access to 27 credit card numbers but without the cards' security code, and another 403 expired credit card numbers, according to the airline. It said it has "no evidence that any personal data has been misused," adding that "no passwords were compromised."

The company is now investigating the hack with the help of a cybersecurity firm.

"We want to reassure our passengers that we took and continue to take measures to enhance our IT security," Hogg said.