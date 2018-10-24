Recent incidents of politically tinged violence or threats

The bombs sent this week to current and former public officials and to CNN are only the most recent cases of politically tinged violence or threats.
Here is a sample of incidents that have occurred just since March.
- Last week, a Maryland man was sentenced to six months in prison for sending messages over Instagram that threatened to kill independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California and injure participants in the March for Our Lives rally against gun violence.
- In a separate case last week, a New York man was arrested and charged with threatening to kill two US senators in retaliation for their support of Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the US Supreme Court. The man's attorney said he has an "ongoing neurological problem."
- Police in New York have arrested several members of the far-right group known as the Proud Boys for allegedly attacking a group of leftist antifa protesters earlier this month.
- A Florida man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly threatening to shoot and kill senators who opposed Kavanaugh's nomination.
- In April, a California man pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, over her criticism of President Donald Trump.
- In March, a National Guardsman from Pennsylvania was sentenced to six months in prison for threatening to kill Vice President Mike Pence.
