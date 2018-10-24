Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Colorado school defends having a drag queen come speak to students

A visit from a drag queen who participated in a literacy event at a school in Colorado sparked outrage from ...

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 9:53 PM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 9:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A visit from a drag queen who participated in a literacy event at a school in Colorado sparked outrage from some parents. But the school is standing by its choice.

The event was hosted last week by Rocky Top Middle School in Thornton, Colorado. Guests were invited by the school to talk about their jobs and the connection of literacy to their careers.

Education

Families and children

Parents and parenting

Society

Colorado

Continents and regions

North America

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Dancer and performance artist Zachary Sullivan, whose stage name is Jessica L'Whor, told CNN on Wednesday he was invited to the event after a fan who attends the school suggested him as a guest.

Sullivan, who is gay, was dressed in character and said he introduced himself as Miss Jessica, deciding to drop part of his stage name because he was in a school environment. He spoke about his career and read from the book series "Horrible Harry," using it to talk about bullying and acceptance.

Sullivan said it was amazing to speak at the school event.

"Everybody was sweet and wanted to get to know me," Sullivan said, adding the students thanked him for coming and some even shared their own experiences about being bullied or being gay.

But some parents expressed concern over Sullivan being included as a guest.

A parent identified as Heather Rogers told CNN affiliate KDVR Sullivan is "an adult entertainer and is talking to 12-year-old students about something that's kind of adult-natured."

In a letter sent to parents and obtained by KDVR, school principal Chelsea Behanna said she took "responsibility for not notifying parents ahead of time," adding the school will share the guest list before the event next year.

"Should you feel like any of the sessions are not appropriate for your child, you'll be welcome to notify us and we'll make alternate arrangements for your child during that time," the letter read.

However, Behanna said the literacy event "reflected the diversity in our community" and she added "students were completely engaged and asked lots of great questions" when Sullivan spoke.

The letter from Behanna also stated why Sullivan decided to read from "Horrible Harry."

"She used the text to illustrate the damage bullies can do, the need to always put kindness and acceptance at the forefront, and the shortsightedness of judging a book by its cover," the letter read.

Joe Ferdani, the school district's spokesperson, told CNN affiliate KCNC the school's focus was to have an event "that is representative of the diverse backgrounds and careers in the community." Ferdani also said parents should have been notified in advance about the guest and what was going to be discussed.

Sullivan said he's thankful the school didn't apologize for including him as guest.

"I knew it was going to generate conversation," Sullivan said, adding he hopes to go be invited to more schools to keep the conversation about diversity and acceptance going.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Clouds Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 10-24-18

Image

Eva Kor set to be pacesetter for 2019 Indy Mini-Marathon

Image

Absentee voting in Vigo County

Image

The Loyal Vets Clothing Closet

Image

Red Cross Blood Drive

Image

Health officials warn of mystery illness

Image

The colors of fall are coming, Kevin breaks down the forecast

Image

Getting access to broadband in rural communities

Image

Problems at a Greene County High School

Image

Parke County investigates case of TB

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life