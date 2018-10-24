Clear

Aunt to missing girl Jayme Closs: We will never stop looking

The aunt of a Wisconsin teenager who has been missing for more than a week after her parents were killed ple...

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 8:12 PM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 8:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The aunt of a Wisconsin teenager who has been missing for more than a week after her parents were killed pleaded Wednesday with whoever knows where the girl is to contact the sheriff's department.

She also sent a message to her niece.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Missing persons

"Jayme, we need you here with us to fill that hole we have in our hearts," Jennifer Smith said, reading from a statement. "We all love you to the moon and back. And we will never stop looking for you."

Her comments were the first publicly made by the family.

Jayme Closs, 13, vanished early October 15 and her parents were found fatally shot in their home near the town of Barron in northwestern Wisconsin.

Authorities have said a mysterious 911 call led deputies to discover Jayme's parents -- James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46 -- had been shot dead at the family's home.

Jayme was missing and an Amber Alert was issued. Many tips have come in but authorities said Wednesday they weren't any closer to developing a suspect profile.

Speaking while another aunt held a small dog, Smith said: "Not a moment goes by when we aren't thinking of you and praying for you. Your family and friends miss you so much. Your sparkling eyes, your bright smile, your soft little giggles.

"Your dog, Molly, is waiting for you. She's sleeping in one of your sweatshirts."

She asked people associated with Jayme's disappearance to contact the Barron County Sheriff's Office.

A recent search in which about 2,000 people took part didn't immediately yield any new evidence, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. But investigators are still looking through some of the items picked up, he said.

A new investigative team with a "fresh set of eyes" went to the Closs' house and removed some items.

The sheriff reiterated that he believes Jayme is alive and is endangered.

Hundreds of tips

On the 911 call, no one on the line talked to the dispatcher, but a disturbance was heard, authorities said. The dispatcher "could hear a lot of yelling" during the 911 call, which was "pinged" to the Closs home, according to a dispatch log the Barron County Sheriff's Office released Friday.

When the dispatcher called the number back, a voice mail greeting indicated the phone belonged to Denise Closs.

A responding officer arrived to find "the door has been kicked in," according to the log. The family's dog was there at the home when deputies arrived.

Authorities have received at least 1,550 tips, of which 1,250 tips have been closed, Fitzgerald said.

The FBI is offering a reward of $25,000 for information that leads agents to Jayme's location.

Barron, a town of less 3 square miles, has a population of about 3,300, according to US Census figures. It is about a one hour, 50 minute drive from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is about 50 minutes from Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 48°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Clouds Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 10-24-18

Image

Eva Kor set to be pacesetter for 2019 Indy Mini-Marathon

Image

Absentee voting in Vigo County

Image

The Loyal Vets Clothing Closet

Image

Red Cross Blood Drive

Image

Health officials warn of mystery illness

Image

The colors of fall are coming, Kevin breaks down the forecast

Image

Getting access to broadband in rural communities

Image

Problems at a Greene County High School

Image

Parke County investigates case of TB

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life