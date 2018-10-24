Champions League: Angel Di Maria's brilliance rescues Paris Saint-Germain

Over a billion dollars has been invested, but Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain's ambition to challenge Europe's top clubs remains very much a work in progress.

So dominant in French football -- PSG has won five league titles in six seasons -- but when it steps up against Europe's top clubs things tend to get a bit trickier for the Ligue 1 champions.

On Wednesday PSG had to twice come from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Italian team Napoli, with Angel Di Maria grabbing the second equalizer with a brilliant curling effort deep in injury time.

Despite the late drama, it was still an unconvincing performance from the French champions.

Thomas Tuchel's side have averaged more than three goals a game in Ligue 1 this season but have been unable to transfer such free-scoring form into the Champions League.

The often deadly trio of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe struggled to find any sort of end product throughout the match.

Mbappe, so lethal in the 2018 World Cup, was particularly guilty of wasting PSG's best opportunities.

Neymar twice set up the teenager beyond the Napoli defense but a poor touch and an unconvincing finish from Mbappe summed up PSG's attacking prowess on the night.

Before Di Maria's dramatic intervention, their first goal came after Thomas Meunier forced Mario Rui to score into his own net.

It was a performance at odds with their perfect domestic form -- they've won all of their 10 league fixtures this season and sit eight points clear of Lille in second.

Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli side will be left frustrated by the outcome after an impressive away performance.

Lorenzo Insigne scored a deserved opener for the visitors, latching on to a beautifully crafted pass from Jose Callejon to sweep past Alphonse Areola in the PSG goal.

And despite being pegged back in the second-half, Napoli looked to have found the winner when Dries Mertens struck home with little over 10 minutes remaining.

The draw leaves Group C wide open at the half-way point.

PSG sits third, one point behind Napoli and two points behind group leaders Liverpool.

The Anfield club had a comfortable night against basement club Red Star Belgrade. Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane scored either side of a Mohamed Salah brace to ensure a 4-0 win for last season's beaten finalists.

Wasteful Tottenham

In Wednesday's early kickoff, a wasteful Tottenham suffered yet more late drama.

Mauricio Pochettino's side went a goal down in the first half after Hirving Lozano capitalized on Toby Alderwiarld's mistake but recovered well through Lucas Moura and Harry Kane to lead 2-1.

With things seemingly in control, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was sent off for a rash tackle on PSV's goalscorer.

The dismissal seemed to breathe life into the Dutch outfit who scored an equalizer in the 87th minute, courtesy of Luuk de Jong.

Both sides now have just one point in Group B and face an uphill battle to qualify for the knockout rounds. In the group's other game Barcelona maintained its 100% record in this season's Champions League, beating Inter Milan 2-0 thanks to goals from Rafinha and Jordi Alba.

Elsewhere in the early kick-offs, Thierry Henry took charge of Monaco for the first time in the Champions League as his side earned a hard-fought draw against Club Brugge.

It looked as though the French side had left their poor domestic form at the door as Moussa Sylla scored the opener.

But Brugge was well worth their point, equalizing less than 10 minutes later through Wesley.