Clear

Microsoft up on sales jump even as market falls

Microsoft's big bet on the cloud may have just helped it rise above broader market jitters.Microsoft ...

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 5:23 PM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 5:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Microsoft's big bet on the cloud may have just helped it rise above broader market jitters.

Microsoft (MSFT) said Wednesday that its sales for the quarter ending in September topped $29 billion, up 19% from the same period a year earlier. That growth was fueled in part by the company's commercial cloud business, which soared 47% from the prior year to $8.5 billion.

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

Microsoft

Banking, finance and investments

Financial markets and investing

Securities trading

Stock markets

The company's stock rose as much as 4% in after hours trading Wednesday following the earnings results.

Microsoft is the first of the big five tech companies to report earnings after tech stocks briefly fell into correction territory this week. The market has suffered turbulence this month amid concerns about rising interest rates and an escalating trade war with China.

Under CEO Satya Nadella's leadership, Microsoft shook up its internal operations to prioritize the cloud and demote its legacy business, Windows. The shift placed Microsoft near the front of the rapidly growing technology segment after years of struggling to compete in smartphones and online services like search.

Microsoft overtook Google in public cloud market share in 2016 and now ranks second only to Amazon, according to data from Synergy Research Group. In an investor note this week, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives called it a "two horse race."

And there's plenty of business to go around for both companies. Global spending on public cloud services and infrastructure is expected to hit $160 billion this year and reach $277 billion by 2021, according to projections from IDC.

"We are seeing a clear inflection point in the field as more enterprises and government agencies make this transformational move" to the cloud, Ives wrote in the note.

In recent months, Microsoft has struck deals with Volkswagen and Walmart to provide cloud services. This month, Microsoft announced that it expanded support for "highly-classified workloads" as it competes with Amazon for a $10 billion Pentagon cloud computing contract.

Microsoft's traction in this market has catapulted its stock to all-time highs this year and fueled its first ever $100 billion sales year. Morgan Stanley analysts predicted in March that cloud computing could push Microsoft to a $1 trillion market cap, joining Apple and Amazon in the race to that astronomical figure.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Sunshine and cold continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The colors of fall are coming, Kevin breaks down the forecast

Image

Getting access to broadband in rural communities

Image

Problems at a Greene County High School

Image

Parke County investigates case of TB

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Altrusa Chili Cook-Off, Saturday 11am-2pm Meadows Parking Lot

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Cool sunshine. High: 59°

Image

Spooky, Kevin talks about the full moon, and the rest of the week's forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life