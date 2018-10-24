Clear

Source: 7th suspicious package intercepted

A seventh suspicious package intended for Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has been intercepted, sources tell CNN.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 5:29 PM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 5:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California was the intended recipient of a suspicious package intercepted at a congressional mail sorting facility outside Washington, according to two sources.

The package addressed to Waters, a liberal firebrand and the top Democrat on the House Financial Services committee, had similarities to the other suspicious packages, according to two law enforcement sources. One source said that belief was based on the timing, packaging and devices inside the packages. It was not clear if it was capable of exploding.

"I have been informed by U.S. Capitol Police that my Washington, DC office was the target of a suspicious package that has been referred to the FBI," Waters said in a statement. "I am appreciative of the law enforcement entities who intercepted the package and are investigating this matter. I unequivocally condemn any and all acts of violence and terror."

The news comes as suspicious packages were sent to other high-profile Democratic figures, including former President Barack Obama and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Waters, whose office has not commented on the package yet, has been under fierce scrutiny this year from President Donald Trump and other Republicans after she encouraged people to publicly confront and "push back" on members of the Trump administration over immigration policy this summer.

Trump regularly targets Waters in speeches and on Twitter, and he has accused her of urging people to "harm" government officials, which Waters vehemently denies. Monday, he described her as "a very low IQ individual," repeating a moniker he often uses for the congresswoman.

Waters has said she's faced an increase in threats since she made her controversial comments this summer. The California Democrat canceled two scheduled appearances in Alabama and Texas in June after saying she got threatening messages and "hostile mail" at her office, including "one very serious death threat" from an individual in Texas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Sunshine and cold continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The colors of fall are coming, Kevin breaks down the forecast

Image

Getting access to broadband in rural communities

Image

Problems at a Greene County High School

Image

Parke County investigates case of TB

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Altrusa Chili Cook-Off, Saturday 11am-2pm Meadows Parking Lot

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Cool sunshine. High: 59°

Image

Spooky, Kevin talks about the full moon, and the rest of the week's forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life