Oliver Hudson reveals the ultimate punishment by Kurt Russell as a teen

Oliver Hudson says Kurt Russell taught him some life lessons with some interesting parenting techniques....

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 5:25 PM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 5:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Oliver Hudson says Kurt Russell taught him some life lessons with some interesting parenting techniques.

One example of that happened when Russell, the longtime partner of Hudson's mom, Goldie Hawn, punished him for firing paintball guns on some adults, thinking it was some of their peers.

That's when Hudson says Russell got creative after picking up Hudson from the police station.

"My punishment was to shoot up my Honda Prelude with blue leather interior," he told Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show Tuesday. "I had to shoot up my car, dent it up, and drive that for the rest of my existence."

"His philosophy is, I know what I did was wrong, right? So why ground me? So at point-blank range you're going to destroy your car and you're going to have to drive it for the rest of however long you own this car."

Russell, that sure is one memorable way to teach your kid a lesson.

