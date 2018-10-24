Multiple people shot at Kroger in Kentucky

Multiple people have been shot at a Kroger store in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, according to local media reports.
One person is in custody following the incident, according to the Jeffersontown police dispatcher. She declined Wednesday to provide other information, adding that officers remain on scene.
"We are shocked and saddened by the shooting incident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. today," Kroger said in a statement. "Thanks to the quick response of the local police department, the suspect was apprehended and our store is now secure."
Jeffersontown is about 13 miles southeast of Louisville.
