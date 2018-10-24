Clear

Lady Antebellum scores Vegas residency

Lady Antebellum is bringing a taste of Nashville to the Vegas strip.The band has been booked a 15-dat...

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 4:15 PM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 4:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Lady Antebellum is bringing a taste of Nashville to the Vegas strip.

The band has been booked a 15-date residency at the Palms Casino Resort, set to begin in February 2019.

Tickets go on sale November 1.

"We are over-the-moon excited," singer Hillary Scott told CNN in a recent interview tied to the announcement. "It's definitely one of the moments in our career that the three of us are looking at each other, kind of pinching each other."

Power of country

Lady Antebellum is the first country act to score a residency at the Palms Casino Resort's Pearl Concert Theater.

The venue is also home to shows from Blink 182 and Billy Idol.

Jon Gray, vice president and general manager of Palms Casino Resort, said the trio's power to transcend the country genre and "crossover appeal" make them "the type of act that people will travel from around the world to see."

"We have recently had some of the biggest country acts play the room -- from Zac Brown Band to Chris Stapleton -- and this genre consistently does extremely well at the Pearl," he told CNN.

Lady Antebellum's first-ever headlining tour took place in theaters, and Scott tells CNN they're excited to get back to the intimate environment at the Palms, where they will occupy a newly renovated 2,500-seat venue.

She hopes the experience will echo that of the iconic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

"I live for those moments to really connect on the deepest level possible with our fans, and so that theater environment really presents that opportunity" she said.

Setting an example

The residency, titled Our Kind of Vegas, is something of a full circle moment for Lady Antebellum, and, in particular, Scott.

The band's home at the Palms is just down the street from where Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have been headlining their own residency at Caesars Palace. Scott's parents played in McEntire's band for seven years when she was a child.

"I have a lot of memories of sitting in front of house on a road case watching that show," she said.

Now, she and Lady Antebellum are performing two miles down the strip.

"If could go back in time and tell little me that this would be my reality, it's hard to process in the best way," she said.

Scott feels "grateful" that her parents supported her love of music and that her mom set an example of strength that the singer says she still carries today.

"I watched her go through her career -- to this day, I still watch her -- with such grace and boldness and courage and perseverance and kindness that I too just want to embody as a woman in music," she said. "I watched the way that she's juggled family and career, and I never felt like I couldn't dream those big as I possibly wanted to."

Scott says she hopes she can set the same example for her three girls, two of whom are twins born less than a year ago.

"Just like my mom has given my sister and I, I pray [my three girls] grow up strong and brave and kind. I don't want them to think if there's anything that they can't do," she said. "It comes with sacrificing and hard work and blood, sweat and tears, but it is so worth it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Sunshine and cold continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Altrusa Chili Cook-Off, Saturday 11am-2pm Meadows Parking Lot

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Cool sunshine. High: 59°

Image

Spooky, Kevin talks about the full moon, and the rest of the week's forecast

Image

Big Man on Campus raises money for breast cancer

Image

Hamilton Center holds awards banquet

Image

Staying safe when you light that bonfire

Image

Teaching kids about fire prevention

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life