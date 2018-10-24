Clear

Trump on suspicious packages: 'Threats or acts of political violence have no place' in US

President Donald Trump addressed on Wednesday suspicious packages ...

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 4:14 PM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 4:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump addressed on Wednesday suspicious packages sent to former President Barack Obama, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and other individuals as well as CNN, saying the country's leaders must "come together" to speak out against threats of political violence.

"I just want to tell you that in these times, we have to unify," Trump said at an unrelated opioid bill signing event at the White House. "We have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that threats or acts of political violence have no place in the United States of America."

2016 Presidential election

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Federal elections

US federal government

US Presidential elections

White House

"It's a very bipartisan statement," he added. "This egregious conduct is abhorrent to everything we hold dear and sacred as Americans."

Earlier Wednesday, authorities have intercepted suspicious devices intended for Obama and Clinton, and the Florida office of Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious package was mailed there.

Also, CNN's New York bureau in the Time Warner Center was evacuated after a package with an explosive device, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, was discovered, city and local law enforcement officials said.

In addition, sources told CNN that a suspicious package intended for California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters was intercepted at a congressional mail screening facility in Maryland and the San Diego Union-Tribune evacuated its building after "suspicious looking packages" were spotted outside. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he received a "device" at his office in Manhattan, but that package was later determined to be literature and not related to the other packages

The President noted he had just concluded a briefing with the FBI, Department of Justice, Homeland Security Department and Secret Service.

"The full weight of our government is being deployed to conduct this investigation," Trump said. "We will spare no resources or expense in this effort."

The President spoke from TelePrompTer but added this line at the end -- not on screen in front of him:

"We are extremely angry, upset, unhappy about what we witnessed this morning, and we will get to the bottom of it," Trump said.

Trump is still planning to travel to Mosinee, Wisconsin on Wednesday evening for a political rally in support of embattled Republican Gov. Scott Walker, White House communications director Bill Shine tells CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Sunshine and cold continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Altrusa Chili Cook-Off, Saturday 11am-2pm Meadows Parking Lot

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Cool sunshine. High: 59°

Image

Spooky, Kevin talks about the full moon, and the rest of the week's forecast

Image

Big Man on Campus raises money for breast cancer

Image

Hamilton Center holds awards banquet

Image

Staying safe when you light that bonfire

Image

Teaching kids about fire prevention

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life