David Schwimmer swears it wasn't him

David Schwimmer wants British authorities to ...

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 2:31 PM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 2:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

David Schwimmer wants British authorities to pivot away from theories that he is the robbery suspect they're searching for, despite a striking resemblance he shares with a man captured on camera stealing from a restaurant in Blackpool.

"Officers, I swear it wasn't me," the actor wrote on Wednesday on Twitter in a post that also featured police video evidence of the crime being investigated. "As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."

British police posted the footage in question yesterday in connection with a crime that took place last month.

"Friends" fans were quick to flood the Facebook post with jokes and references from the sitcom.

Police were quick to clarify that Schwimmer was, indeed, not a suspect.

"We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date," police wrote.

Any attempts to tell them otherwise will likely be considered a "moo" point.

