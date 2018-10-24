Clear

Cook: Being gay 'is God's greatest gift to me'

Apple CEO Tim Cook tells CNN's Christiane Amanpour why he was inspired to come out as gay after seeing people bullied online for their sexual orientation.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 12:52 PM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 1:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Four years ago, Tim Cook became the first CEO of a major company to come out as gay. He says he's happy about that distinction — and his decision.

"I'm very proud of it," the Apple (AAPL) CEO told Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday in an exclusive interview for her program on CNN International and PBS. Being gay is "God's greatest gift to me," he said.

Cook came out on October 30, 2014. His sexual orientation had been widely rumored beforehand though he had not confirmed it publicly.

"I was public because I started to receive stories from kids who read online that I was gay," he told Amanpour.

He said the emails and letters came from children who said they had been ostracized, bullied or abused because of their sexual orientation.

Cook said he is a private person but ultimately decided that he was being "selfish" by keeping quiet about his identity when he could help people by coming out.

"I needed to do something for them," Cook said. He wanted to demonstrate to gay children that they "can be gay and still go on and do some big jobs in life."

Cook said he was shocked that he was the first out CEO of a Fortune 500 company. He said he is glad other CEOs have come out since, although that wasn't his goal.

Coming out has also helped Cook as a leader, he said.

"I learned what it was like to be a minority," Cook told CNN. "The feeling of being in a minority gives you a level of empathy for other people who are not in the majority."

Prejudicial comments have also given him a thick skin, Cook said.

"That turns out to be pretty beneficial from this role as well."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Sunshine and cold continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Altrusa Chili Cook-Off, Saturday 11am-2pm Meadows Parking Lot

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Cool sunshine. High: 59°

Image

Spooky, Kevin talks about the full moon, and the rest of the week's forecast

Image

Big Man on Campus raises money for breast cancer

Image

Hamilton Center holds awards banquet

Image

Staying safe when you light that bonfire

Image

Teaching kids about fire prevention

Image

All bids in for new Terre Haute VA Clinic

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life