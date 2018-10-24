Clear

Who's the $1.5 billion Mega Millions winner? We may never know

Some crazy lucky ticket holder is about to cash in on the biggest Mega Millions jackpot in history -- $1.537...

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 12:44 PM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 12:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Some crazy lucky ticket holder is about to cash in on the biggest Mega Millions jackpot in history -- $1.537 billion.

But anyone trying to take advantage of the winner -- perhaps as a long-lost relative or a newfound friend -- will be out of luck.

Amusements and gaming

Leisure and lifestyle

Lotteries

Continents and regions

North America

South Carolina

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

That's because the fortuitous ticket was bought in South Carolina, where lottery winners can stay anonymous if they want to.

South Carolina is one of seven states that don't require lottery winners to be publicly identified, CNN affiliate WIS reported.

In the past, images of gleaming lottery winners holding oversized checks served as great publicity for lotteries. Publicizing winners is also a way for lotteries to be transparent about their operations.

But with the rise of nefarious people trying to take advantage of winners, anonymity may be a much more appealing option.

In 2015, Craigory Burch Jr. won $400,000 in an Illinois lottery. Two months after posing with his check, he was killed by home-invasion robbers demanding his money.

In South Carolina, Mega Millions winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

While many states still require jackpot winners to claim their prizes publicly, the tide seems to be turning in favor of winners wanting to fly under the radar.

In March, a New Hampshire judge ruled that a $560 million Powerball jackpot winner can stay anonymous after she sued the state's lottery.

While the winner never spoke out publicly, her attorney William Shaheen relayed her reaction for her.

"If I told you she was ecstatic, it would be an understatement," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Sunshine and cold continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Altrusa Chili Cook-Off, Saturday 11am-2pm Meadows Parking Lot

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Cool sunshine. High: 59°

Image

Spooky, Kevin talks about the full moon, and the rest of the week's forecast

Image

Big Man on Campus raises money for breast cancer

Image

Hamilton Center holds awards banquet

Image

Staying safe when you light that bonfire

Image

Teaching kids about fire prevention

Image

All bids in for new Terre Haute VA Clinic

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life