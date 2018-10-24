Clear

A new migrant caravan is forming, and the Trump administration is watching

Another migrant caravan bound for the US-Mexico border is forming in Central America, and federal officials ...

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 11:33 AM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 11:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Another migrant caravan bound for the US-Mexico border is forming in Central America, and federal officials in the United States are keeping their eyes on it, an official with the Department of Homeland Security told CNN on Tuesday.

More than 500 people are using four groups in the mobile messaging service WhatsApp to organize a caravan that matches the description of the one the Trump administration is monitoring, CNN has learned.

Companies

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

North America

The Americas

United States

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

WhatsApp Inc

White House

The migrants plan to leave at 9 a.m. on October 31, from El Salvador's capital, San Salvador. NBC first reported the DHS tracking and the group's expected departure point.

A new caravan would follow a convoy of more than 7,000 people now transiting Mexico, en route from Honduras to the United States. That caravan has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump, who has blamed Democrats, without evidence, for pushing for overrun borders in an apparent fear campaign aimed at boosting turnout in the November 6 midterm elections.

One WhatsApp group's organizer did not want to be identified by name because of potential security risks and reprisals, telling CNN there's a lot of misinformation about the effort on local Salvadoran news.

US-bound migrant caravans are not uncommon, as Central Americans desperate to escape violence and poverty band together for safety on the road. Some advocates also use the mass movements to help draw attention to political causes.

'Don't be afraid,' one user posts

People interested in the next caravan seem energetic and optimistic in their discussions on WhatsApp.

The description section in one messaging group reads, "What should I have to wear?" It suggests light luggage with two pairs of comfortable pants, three shirts, three pairs of tennis shoes, a sweater, medicine and, if possible, money, it states.

It also advises people to bring official documents: for adults, a national ID card, and for minors, a passport and birth certificate.

"Don't be afraid," an unidentified person that sent around an extended packing list told one group. "These caravans are being monitored by the entire world. Once you reach the US-Mexico border, if you don't force your way through no one will hurt you. Only God knows what will happen though."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Sunshine and cold continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Altrusa Chili Cook-Off, Saturday 11am-2pm Meadows Parking Lot

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Cool sunshine. High: 59°

Image

Spooky, Kevin talks about the full moon, and the rest of the week's forecast

Image

Big Man on Campus raises money for breast cancer

Image

Hamilton Center holds awards banquet

Image

Staying safe when you light that bonfire

Image

Teaching kids about fire prevention

Image

All bids in for new Terre Haute VA Clinic

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life