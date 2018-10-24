Clear

US intention to build new missiles is 'extremely dangerous,' says Kremlin

A Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump's intention to build new miss...

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 9:43 AM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 9:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump's intention to build new missiles is "extremely dangerous."

It comes after Trump said on Monday that the United States would increase its nuclear arsenal until other nations "come to their senses," threatening an arms race days after he said he would withdraw the US from a Cold War nuclear treaty.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Investigations

Military

Military weapons

North America

Nuclear weapons

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

The Americas

United States

US federal government

Weapons and arms

Weapons of mass destruction

White House

International relations

International relations and national security

Treaties and agreements

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that President Trump's intention to build new missiles was extremely dangerous.

"This is an extremely dangerous intention ... to get involved in an arms race, building up the corresponding potential of weapons," Peskov said. "I repeat, this will make the world more dangerous."

Trump told reporters on Monday that Russia had not adhered to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). The 1987 treaty was seen as a watershed moment during the end days of the Cold War, helping to eliminate thousands of land-based missiles with ranges between approximately 300 and 3,400 miles.

He said his vow to increase the US nuclear stockpile included a posture against China as well.

"Until people come to their senses, we will build it up," Trump said to reporters outside the White House.

"It's a threat to whoever you want," Trump said. "And it includes China, and it includes Russia, and it includes anybody else that wants to play that game. You can't do that. You can't play that game on me."

During a conference call with journalists, Peskov also said the Kremlin had started preparing for a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladmir Putin this November in Paris.

Trump said Tuesday that he would likely meet with Putin at next month's Armistice centenary in Paris.

"I think we probably will. It hasn't been set up yet but it probably will be," he said.

Peskov added that both countries had discussed the possibility of Putin visiting Washington next year, but "with no specific decisions on the matter yet."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Sunshine and cold continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Altrusa Chili Cook-Off, Saturday 11am-2pm Meadows Parking Lot

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Cool sunshine. High: 59°

Image

Spooky, Kevin talks about the full moon, and the rest of the week's forecast

Image

Big Man on Campus raises money for breast cancer

Image

Hamilton Center holds awards banquet

Image

Staying safe when you light that bonfire

Image

Teaching kids about fire prevention

Image

All bids in for new Terre Haute VA Clinic

Image

Confusion at the polls could change the state constitution

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life