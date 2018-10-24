Clear

Apple CEO Tim Cook calls for privacy regulation

In an exclusive interview with Christiane Amanpour, Apple CEO Tim Cook says that privacy as an issue is at a "crisis" level across all sectors.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 9:51 AM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 10:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Apple CEO Tim Cook wants governments around the world to restrict how much data companies can collect from their customers.

In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour at an Apple Store in Brussels, Cook pushed for comprehensive privacy legislation. He argued that big-pocketed corporations have created surveillance operations that promote profit over customers' ability to control their own information.

"You have more information in your devices than in your own home," he said. "All of this information that is out there is too much. It is just too much. It should not exist."

Apple (AAPL) tried but had little success building a digital advertising business. Google, Apple's archrival, has built virtually its entire business around collecting customer data then packaging and selling it to advertisers.

Cook said he has no issue with the kind of digital advertising championed by Google (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB). But he believes some data collection has crossed the line, particularly the formation of deep digital profiles that Cook claims know more about people than they know about themselves.

Privacy is a basic human right, Cook said. That's why, he claims, Apple decided data collection was against its values and the company sought a different business model.

Cook said he's not just pushing for technology companies to be regulated.

He said all companies depend on technology to gain insights about their customers.

At the International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners in Brussels on Wednesday, Cook lauded the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, and he pushed for a comprehensive federal privacy law in the United States.

Apple was embroiled in a privacy controversy earlier this month after Bloomberg reported the Chinese government secretly placed data collection chips in Apple hardware. Cook acknowledged to Amanpour that he sleeps "with an eye open," but he firmly denied Bloomberg's reporting.

"It is 100% a lie. There is no truth to it," Cook said. "There's no malicious chip."

A spokesperson for Bloomberg could not be reached for comment.

On taxes and tariffs

Cook said he doesn't participate in politics because he "disdains" it, but he enjoys advocating for good policy.

For example, the Apple CEO, like most American CEOs, claims the US tax cuts were good for the economy -- but he's no fan of tariffs.

He defended Apple's controversial tax arrangement with Ireland that has created a kind of tax haven for the company. The European Union is suing Apple and Ireland for billions of dollars in back taxes spanning more than a decade.

Cook claimed Apple is following the law, as written: Tax revenue on American intellectual property should be paid to the United States.

"Until that law changes, we will follow the law," Cook said, although he acknowledged "valid points of view" about changes to the tax law. He did not, however, agree with the European Union that Apple's tax setup was illegal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Sunshine and cold continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Altrusa Chili Cook-Off, Saturday 11am-2pm Meadows Parking Lot

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Cool sunshine. High: 59°

Image

Spooky, Kevin talks about the full moon, and the rest of the week's forecast

Image

Big Man on Campus raises money for breast cancer

Image

Hamilton Center holds awards banquet

Image

Staying safe when you light that bonfire

Image

Teaching kids about fire prevention

Image

All bids in for new Terre Haute VA Clinic

Image

Confusion at the polls could change the state constitution

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life