Saudi Crown Prince to make first public speech since Khashoggi crisis

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will take part in a panel at Riyadh's investment conference on Wednesday, a senior organizer told CNN, in what will be his first public speech since slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi was declared missing.

The panel is due to start at 5 p.m. (10 a.m. ET), the organizer said.

Saudi state TV said the Crown Prince would headline the list of conference speakers on Wednesday.

The Crown Prince, known as MBS, made an unplanned appearance at the Future Investment Initiative on Tuesday where he was surrounded by attendees trying to take selfies with him.

Members of bin Salman's inner circle have been blamed for the Washington Post columnist's death.

The Saudi government, which had initially claimed Khashoggi left the consulate alive, has since admitted he was killed inside the building but insisted it was a "tremendous mistake" and the result of a "fistfight." The government has vowed to bring rogue operatives to justice.

But several US officials told CNN that any such operation could not have happened without MBS's direct knowledge.

The Crown Prince and his father King Salman were pictured shaking hands with Salah bin Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist's eldest son, and Sahl bin Ahmad Khashoggi, another relative, at Al Yamama Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday.

At the same time, Saudi state television flashed urgent banners from the Council of Ministers that the kingdom would hold those "who failed in their duties" to account.