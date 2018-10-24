Clear

Mega Millions numbers are out. Now we wait.

After days of nationwide lotto fever, the Mega Millions numbers are out. And the wait is on for the nation's...

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 2:03 AM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 2:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

After days of nationwide lotto fever, the Mega Millions numbers are out. And the wait is on for the nation's newest billionaire.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70, and the Mega Ball was 5. The jackpot is estimated to be a staggering $1.6 billion -- with a one-time cash option of $913 million.

If no one wins Tuesday night, we'll go back to listening to aspiring billionaires dream of a luxurious lifestyle of private jets and yachts. And the nation will remain transfixed on the next Mega Millions jackpot drawing Friday.

Never mind that your odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. Or that you're more likely to have polydactyly -- or extra fingers or toes -- with chances of that 292,200 times greater than hitting the jackpot.

Mega Millions beats its own jackpot record

Mega Millions has already smashed its own jackpot record. That was $656 million shared by winners in three states in March 2012.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since July 24 when 11 co-workers in California split $543 million.

The next jackpot winner could come from anywhere. Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands. A ticket costs $2.

But wait ... there's the Powerball

Mega Millions aside, the Powerball drawing is Wednesday, and the jackpot for that is an estimated $620 million. Not too shabby, either.

The Powerball has climbed since the last winner in New York on August 11, and has had 20 drawings since then without a jackpot winner. Wednesday's will be the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

Before this week's Mega Millions, the US lottery jackpot record was $1.586 billion, split among three winning Powerball tickets in January 2016.

