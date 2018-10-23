Clear

White House trade adviser: Balls are in China's court

Author of "Death by China" and White House adviser Peter Navarro talks to CNN's Christine Romans about the administration's approach to its trade war with China.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 8:56 PM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 9:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro wouldn't offer a time frame Tuesday for how long it will take President Donald Trump to reach a trade deal with China amid escalating rounds of tariffs.

"The balls are in China's court," he said in an interview with CNN chief business correspondent Christine Romans.

Trade talks between the two countries stalled after Trump said in September that he'd move forward with his biggest round of tariffs yet, hitting $200 billion of imports.

To date, the United States has imposed tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods, roughly half the value of all Chinese goods sold to the United States last year.

Trump has said he will increase the tariff rate from 10% to 25% on most of those imports by the end of the year if China doesn't agree to change its trade practices.

Hitting hard on trade, particularly on China, has been a centerpiece of Trump's presidency after he promised to hold other countries accountable for engaging in unfair trade practices during the campaign.

He's pushed forward with more tariffs even though he's met repeatedly with Chinese President Xi Jinping and at one point said he "didn't blame China" for taking advantage of the differences between the way the two do business.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Tuesday that Trump is expected to meet with Xi on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Argentina. But Navarro downplayed the meeting, saying it's "not a trade negotiation by any means."

A report released by Navarro's office earlier this year accused China for engaging in unfair trade practices detailing the ways China's "economic aggression" threatens the technology and intellectual property of businesses around the world.

But the Chinese have yet to address those issues, Navarro said Tuesday. In fact, he believes some practices have gotten worse.

"They're moving in the opposite direction," Navarro said.

"There are thousands and thousands of people who work for the Chinese government just hammering us, hammering us through cyber-espionage," he said.

China has retaliated with its own tariffs on US goods. But it imports far less from the United States than it exports back, and is running out of new products to target.

Beijing could try other measures to escalate the trade war, including charging even higher tariffs, imposing import quotas, restricting Chinese citizens' travel to the United States for study and tourism and slashing taxes for companies affected by the tariffs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Cooler air continues!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Think Before You Post Campaign

Image

Frankenslam Poetry contest

Image

Pantheon Theater receives $2 million

Image

THN THS FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Image

jaquan keys

Image

Vigo County set to add 24 new jail staffers

Image

Make a Difference: Teaching Self Defense

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

What would a kid do if they won the lottery?

Image

Vigo County Schools add new way to report bullies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life