Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nevada GOP gubernatorial nominee's family say that he 'is the wrong choice' in op-ed

Twelve family members of Nevada Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt spoke out against him in an o...

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 5:54 PM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 5:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Twelve family members of Nevada Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt spoke out against him in an op-ed Tuesday, criticizing his lack of a true connection to the state and questioning his qualifications for the role.

"We are writing as members of the Laxalt family who have spent our lives in Nevada, and feel compelled to protect our family name from being leveraged and exploited by Adam Laxalt, the Republican candidate for governor," they write in the op-ed, published in the Reno Gazette-Journal.

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Governors

Heads of government

Nevada

North America

Political candidates

Political organizations

Politics

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

US political parties

US Republican Party

"As this Election Day nears, we feel compelled to speak publicly about why we believe that Adam Laxalt is the wrong choice for Nevada's governorship."

The family members first reference how Laxalt was born in Reno but grew up in Washington, DC, and began a Nevada political career a year after he moved back in 2013.

"Aside from the occasional short visit, Adam never knew the state or its people," the family members write. "Perhaps if he had, he would stand for Nevada's values rather than for those of his out-of-state donors."

The op-ed blasts the "phoniness" of his annual Basque Fry fundraiser -- an event Laxalt hosts each year where national Republican political figures speak and which he says "continues both a Laxalt tradition, and a Nevada tradition" that was started by his grandfather, former Nevada governor and US Sen. Paul Laxalt -- and the irony of how "in the face of Nevada's history as a state made of newcomers, including our own immigrant forebears, he has advocated against immigrants as well as against businesses and individuals who have moved here from other states.

The family members criticize Laxalt's qualifications to serve as governor, citing how members of his former firm called his tenure as a practicing lawyer "a train wreck" and alleging that he outsourced jobs in his office while he was Nevada attorney general to focus on his gubernatorial campaign.

Laxalt campaign communications director Parker Briden said in a statement shared with CNN that some of Laxalt's "distant relatives" are "lifelong liberal activists, donors, and operatives."

"They've done this many times—going back to 2014—and it's never had any impact," Laxalt added. "Adam's record of protecting Nevada seniors, veterans, and women is far more in line with Nevada's values than Steve Sisolak's support for raising property taxes, his doubling of student tuition, and his pattern of pay-to-play politics—for which he was called corrupt by a judge."

Sisolak's campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 58°
Cooler air continues!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Make a Difference: Teaching Self Defense

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

What would a kid do if they won the lottery?

Image

Vigo County Schools add new way to report bullies

Image

City Council members question jail zoning at International Paper

Image

Danny Tanoos' attorneys file to dismiss charges

Image

9th Annual Spooktacular 5k, Sponsored by Oblong Children's Christian Home

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Chilly north breeze. High: 59°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life