Ohio officer will get his job back after being fired when video showed him punching a motorist

A suburban Cleveland officer terminated last year after video surfaced of him beating a black motorist after...

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 4:10 PM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 4:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A suburban Cleveland officer terminated last year after video surfaced of him beating a black motorist after a traffic stop will be reinstated after an arbitrator ruled in his favor.

Euclid officer Michael Amiott was recorded on a police dash camera punching the black motorist in an August 12, 2017, traffic stop. Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail announced Amiott's termination in October 2017, citing police department rules violations and "additional complaints."

The arbitrator ruled in Amiott's favor on Monday, according to the city.

As part of the conditions of his reinstatement, Amiott must be placed with a field training officer who will "mentor, monitor and document his performance for 60 days," the city said. Amiott also must "complete 80 hours of training related to force options and human relations" in 12 months.

The mayor said in a statement she was disappointed with the decision and believed Amiott's termination was warranted.

"I will ensure that Patrolman Amiott is monitored and he is compliant with these conditions," she said.

Amiott's police union could not be immediately reached.

