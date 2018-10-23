Clear

US stealth bomber forced to make emergency landing

A US Air Force B-2 stealth bomber safely landed at Colorado Springs Airport Tuesday morning after suffering ...

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 1:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A US Air Force B-2 stealth bomber safely landed at Colorado Springs Airport Tuesday morning after suffering an in-flight emergency, a spokesperson with the 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base confirmed to CNN.

The $1.2 billion aircraft was en route to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. Two pilots were on board and both aviators were unharmed, and the exact cause of the in-flight emergency is under investigation, according to the Air Force.

Air transportation

Aircraft

Armed forces

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Military

Military aircraft

Transportation and warehousing

US Air Force

US Department of Defense

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Air transportation safety

Aircraft accidents

Safety issues and practices

Travel and tourism

Travel safety and security

"Our aviators are extremely skilled; they're trained to handle a wide variety of in-flight emergencies in one of the world's most advanced aircraft and they perfectly demonstrated that today," said Brig. Gen. John J. Nichols, 509th Bomb Wing Commander.

The incident was first reported by KOAA News, a CNN affiliate.

The aircraft is based at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and is assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing.

B-2 bombers are manned by a two-person crew and are capable of delivering a 40,000-pound payload, including nuclear bombs, according to the US Air Force, which maintains 20 aircraft in its fleet of stealth bombers.

According to the B-2's primary contractor Northrop Grumman, the B-2 can fly 6,000 nautical miles before it needs to be refueled.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Cooler air continues!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

9th Annual Spooktacular 5k, Sponsored by Oblong Children's Christian Home

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Chilly north breeze. High: 59°

Image

Local group gave voters the chance to learn about candidates

Image

A little cooler on Tuesday, with a clear night

Image

Overlooked pet risks with the season change

Image

Policy changes on the way for Vigo County Schools

Image

Returning Vigo County teachers to get pay raises

Image

Vigo County Jail to add 24 new staff members

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life