How Hurricane Willa could bring an array of misery across the US

We already know Mexico will take a brutal hit from Hurricane Willa. But in the United States, the same monstrous storm could spawn widespread misery, including flooding and even this year's first nor'easter.
Here are three ways Hurricane Willa could wreak havoc from Texas to New England:
Accidents, disasters and safety
Continents and regions
Hurricanes
Natural disasters
North America
Severe weather
Southwestern United States
Texas
The Americas
Tropical storms
United States
Weather
Texas will get deluged (again)
The Lone Star State can't take much more rain. But on Wednesday, Willa is forecast to dump up to 4 inches in parts of Texas.
Much of central and eastern Texas has already been soaked this past month, CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett said.
"If rain falls heavy enough, flash flooding could become an issue," Garrett said.
The Southeast will get hit next
Willa will continue its rain-soaked march to the Southeast, where it's expected to drop 1 to 2 inches of rain.
Areas around the Gulf Coast will get drenched the most, Garrett said.
Then we might see a nor'easter
In Willa's dramatic finale, remnants of the former Category 5 hurricane will move into the Atlantic Ocean and get a startling makeover this weekend.
"The storm will encounter colder air, which will transform from a tropical area of low pressure to a more wintertime-like storm system," CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said.
"If the low pressure tracks up the East Coast of the US, it could become the season's first nor'easter. This would bring significant amounts of rain and wind Saturday and Sunday in cities like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston."
The good news: Major cities in the Northeast will probably avoid snow. But inland and mountainous parts of the region might not be so lucky.
"Exact impacts will depend on the particular track the storm takes up the East Coast, and some models take the system farther out to sea, which would minimize the wind and snow/rain amounts," Miller said.
"Either way, it appears that Hurricane Willa will have a second life over the United States, though the impacts will be much different than those it is bringing to the Pacific Coast of Mexico."
Related Content
- How Hurricane Willa could bring an array of misery across the US
- Mexico braces for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Willa
- 'Extremely dangerous' Category 4 Hurricane Willa nearing Mexico's Pacific coast
- A week after Hurricane Michael hit, more misery and a rising death toll
- MGM Resorts plans to build solar array, shift to renewable energy
- Motel misery: Hundreds fled Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico only to end up functionally homeless in Florida
- Willa se convierte en un peligroso huracán categoría 5
- 'Our lives are gone here.' Michael leaves behind untold years of misery
- Gordon brings hurricane warning for parts of Gulf Coast
- Hurricane Season Fast Facts