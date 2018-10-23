Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress to go on public display

...

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 12:06 PM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 12:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress is set to go on public display for the first time since she wore it during her May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.

Meghan Markle's ivory silk dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller, the British artistic director for the French fashion house Givenchy. Its bateau neckline, A-line silhouette and three-quarter-length sleeves were praised for their simplicity.

Celebrities

Families and children

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Society

Weddings and engagements

The accompanying 16.5-foot silk tulle veil was hand-embroidered with flora representing the 53 countries of the Commonwealth. The duchess complemented it with Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara (borrowed from Queen Elizabeth), a platinum band set with diamonds and framing a detachable brooch.

"I get a really exciting sense of simplicity and blank canvas and 'watch this space,'" Caryn Franklin, a British fashion and identity commentator, told CNN when the dress was first revealed.

"You end up really focusing on her, focusing on the integrity of the woman, not distracted by an exquisite beautiful dress that we're going to talk about for ages."

The dress will be a centerpiece of "A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," a new exhibition hosted by the Royal Collection Trust. The show will be on view at Windsor Castle from October 26 to January 6, and will travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh next June.

An identical copy of Prince Harry's frockcoat uniform of the Household Cavalry, specially commissioned from the bespoke Savile Row tailors Dege & Skinner, will also be on display. (Prince Harry will require the actual uniform he wore on the day for other occasions.) The bride's veil and tiara also will be included in the display.

Royal wedding outfits have proven a hit with visitors in the past. In 2011, more than 350,000 visitors lined up at Buckingham Palace to see the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding dress within the first six weeks it was on display.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Cooler air continues!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Chilly north breeze. High: 59°

Image

Local group gave voters the chance to learn about candidates

Image

A little cooler on Tuesday, with a clear night

Image

Overlooked pet risks with the season change

Image

Policy changes on the way for Vigo County Schools

Image

Returning Vigo County teachers to get pay raises

Image

Vigo County Jail to add 24 new staff members

Image

October 22nd Rick's Rallies

Image

Hey Kevin 10-22-18

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life