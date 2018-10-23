Who's at Saudi Arabia's 'Davos in the desert' and who's staying away

Saudi Arabia's investment conference, also known as "Davos in the desert," drew thousands of executives, investors and officials on Tuesday despite an exodus of the biggest names following the death of Jamal Khashoggi.
Dozens of top business leaders and government officials from around the world pulled out of the Future Investment Initiative as questions mounted over the Saudi government's role in the killing of Khashoggi, a journalist who disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
But many others have chosen to stick with the event, despite the uproar.
Here's a guide to who is still attending, based on the latest information available from conference organizers and companies.
The attendees
International executives:
- Total CEO Patrick Pouyanné
- PepsiCo Vice Chairman Mehmood Khan
- Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli
- Moelis & Co CEO Ken Moelis
- Schlumberger CEO Paal Kibsgaard
- SoftBank Investment Advisers managing partner Saleh Romeih
- Singapore Exchange CEO Boon Chye Loh
- Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev
- VTB Bank President Andrey Kostin
- Trafigura CEO Jeremy Weir
- Bunge CEO Soren Schroder
- Ferretti CEO Alberto Galassi
- Investec Co-CEO John Green
- HSBC Global Banking & Markets CEO Samir Assaf
- EDF Senior Executive Vice President Marianne Laigneau
- McKinsey & Co senior partner Hans-Martin Stockmeier
- Bain & Co partner Norbert Hueltenschmidt
- BOC International CEO Tong Li
- Six Flags president of international development David McKillips
- Mecasa Advisors Europe CEO Adnan Hassan
- Tus-Holdings CEO Wang Jiwu
Regional executives:
- DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem
- Mubadala CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak
- Abu Dhabi National Oil Company CEO & UAE Minister of State Sultan bin Ahmed Sultan Al Jaber
Politicians and other public figures:
- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
- Bahrain Economic Development Board Chief Executive Khalid Al Rumaihi
The dropouts
International executives
- JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon
- HSBC CEO John Flint
- Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam
- Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters
- BNP Paribas chairman Jean Lemierre
- Societe Generale CEO Frederic Oudea
- Goldman Sachs partner Dina Powell
- Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman
- BackRock CEO Larry Fink
- Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga
- Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi
- Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser
- Ford chairman Bill Ford
- EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy
- Thales CEO Patrice Caine
- Glencore CEO Tony Hayward
- London Stock Exchange CEO David Schwimmer
- Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene
- Viacom CEO Bob Bakish
Politicians and public figures:
- IMF managing director Christine Lagarde
- World Bank president Jim Yong Kim
- US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
- UK trade minister Liam Fox
- French economy minister Bruno Le Maire
- Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra
- Australian trade minister Simon Birmingham
