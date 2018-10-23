Clear

Russia and US can solve world problems together, says Moscow's Defense Minister

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told US National Security Adviser John Bolton Tuesday that Moscow and...

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 8:30 AM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 8:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told US National Security Adviser John Bolton Tuesday that Moscow and Washington could solve a number of world problems if they worked together, according to state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

"This concerns both the strategic issues of nuclear deterrence, and, of course, issues of resolving major long-standing conflicts," said Shoigu, according to the news agency.

Continents and regions

Defense departments

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations and national security

Investigations

John Bolton

National security

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

The Americas

United States

US federal government

White House

Moscow

"I am sure that even small steps will benefit our relations and help restore trust," he added.

Shoigu and Bolton met on Tuesday morning on the second day of the American's visit to Moscow. Bolton is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.

According to the Russian Defense Minister, the dialogue between the countries was facilitated by the meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump in Helsinki, RIA reported.

On Monday Bolton met with the head of Russia's National Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, and later dined with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia's foreign ministry later tweeted photographs of the US delegation in Moscow.

Russian and US relations took a turn for the worse when Trump announced on Saturday that the United States will withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), a 31-year-old nuclear weapons pact between the countries.

The announcement triggered strong criticism from arms control advocates, who say Trump removes an important safeguard and could trigger a new and dangerous arms race.

The INF was signed by President Ronald Reagan and Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987, when the two superpowers were trying to end the Cold War.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Cooler air continues!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Chilly north breeze. High: 59°

Image

Local group gave voters the chance to learn about candidates

Image

A little cooler on Tuesday, with a clear night

Image

Overlooked pet risks with the season change

Image

Policy changes on the way for Vigo County Schools

Image

Returning Vigo County teachers to get pay raises

Image

Vigo County Jail to add 24 new staff members

Image

October 22nd Rick's Rallies

Image

Hey Kevin 10-22-18

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion