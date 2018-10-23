Russia and US can solve world problems together, says Moscow's Defense Minister

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told US National Security Adviser John Bolton Tuesday that Moscow and Washington could solve a number of world problems if they worked together, according to state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

"This concerns both the strategic issues of nuclear deterrence, and, of course, issues of resolving major long-standing conflicts," said Shoigu, according to the news agency.

"I am sure that even small steps will benefit our relations and help restore trust," he added.

Shoigu and Bolton met on Tuesday morning on the second day of the American's visit to Moscow. Bolton is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.

According to the Russian Defense Minister, the dialogue between the countries was facilitated by the meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump in Helsinki, RIA reported.

On Monday Bolton met with the head of Russia's National Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, and later dined with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia's foreign ministry later tweeted photographs of the US delegation in Moscow.

Russian and US relations took a turn for the worse when Trump announced on Saturday that the United States will withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), a 31-year-old nuclear weapons pact between the countries.

The announcement triggered strong criticism from arms control advocates, who say Trump removes an important safeguard and could trigger a new and dangerous arms race.

The INF was signed by President Ronald Reagan and Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987, when the two superpowers were trying to end the Cold War.