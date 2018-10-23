Clear

Trade war sinks the Dow

US stock futures pointed to a big drop at the open as trade fears weighed on investors.The Dow is set...

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 8:28 AM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 8:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US stock futures pointed to a big drop at the open as trade fears weighed on investors.

The Dow is set to open down 400 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures predict a 1.3% decline at the open.

A number of large American companies with exposure to growing trade disputes reported their quarterly financial results Tuesday. Investors are worried that a slowing Chinese economy and an escalating trade war could pinch profits.

Caterpillar (CAT) and 3M (MMM) reported results that missed Wall Street analysts' expectations. Both export their products overseas -- and both are components of the Dow. United Technologies (UTX) also reported Tuesday morning.

Also reporting is Harley Davidson (HOG), the motorcycle manufacturer that plans to shift some manufacturing overseas in response to the threat of tariffs on US goods.

All three of those stocks were down in premarket trading ahead of their financial results.

Verizon (VZ) and McDonald's (MCD), also Dow components, are set to report before the bell Tuesday.

Overseas markets were sharply lower Tuesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 3% in trading there, and Japan's Nikkei fell almost as much. The Dax in Germany was down 1.7% in early trading in Europe.

October has been a rocky month for stocks. The Dow is on pace for its worst month in more than two years.

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Chilly north breeze. High: 59°

Image

Local group gave voters the chance to learn about candidates

Image

A little cooler on Tuesday, with a clear night

Image

Overlooked pet risks with the season change

Image

Policy changes on the way for Vigo County Schools

Image

Returning Vigo County teachers to get pay raises

Image

Vigo County Jail to add 24 new staff members

Image

October 22nd Rick's Rallies

Image

Hey Kevin 10-22-18

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion