Clear

Gilberto Benetton, co-founder of fashion giant Benetton, dies age 77

Gilberto Benetton, co-founder of Italian fashion label Benetton Group, died Monday at the age of 77.G...

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 6:45 AM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 6:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Gilberto Benetton, co-founder of Italian fashion label Benetton Group, died Monday at the age of 77.

Gilberto died at his home in Treviso, northeast Italy, following a brief illness, the Benetton Group said in a statement provided to media. His wife Lalla, daughters Barbara and Sabrina and son-in-law Ermanno were with him in his final moments.

Arts and entertainment

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Deaths and fatalities

Fashion design

Marketing and advertising

Society

His death follows that of his youngest brother Carlo, who died in July at age 74.

Gilberto co-founded the Benetton Group along with his brothers, Luciano and Carlo, and sister, Giuliana, in Ponzano Veneto near their hometown in 1965.

Their colorful woolen sweaters quickly became popular among local customers and the siblings soon branched out internationally, opening stores in Paris, New York and Tokyo.

Best known for its fashion brands United Colors of Benetton and Sisley, the Benetton Group became one of the biggest retail giants in the world, achieving high street domination with a network of 5,000 stores in 120 countries.

Under the longtime artistic directorship of Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani, the Benetton Group frequently stoked controversy with provocative marketing campaigns designed to challenge social taboos such as racism, sexuality, war, and the AIDS epidemic.

One of its most controversial ad campaigns featured a doctored image of Pope Benedict XVI kissing an imam in 2011. The company pulled the ad after facing public backlash.

Gilberto Benetton was responsible for staging the diversification of the Benetton company into infrastructure and real estate through the family's holding company Edizone, which he created 30 years ago and remained deputy chairman of until his death.

Edizone has investments in transport, through its main asset Atlantia; catering, through highway and airport restaurant chain Autogrill; and, most recently, telecommunications, with investment in Cellnex.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Cooler air continues!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Chilly north breeze. High: 59°

Image

Local group gave voters the chance to learn about candidates

Image

A little cooler on Tuesday, with a clear night

Image

Overlooked pet risks with the season change

Image

Policy changes on the way for Vigo County Schools

Image

Returning Vigo County teachers to get pay raises

Image

Vigo County Jail to add 24 new staff members

Image

October 22nd Rick's Rallies

Image

Hey Kevin 10-22-18

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion