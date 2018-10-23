Clear

Dyson will build its electric cars in Singapore

Dyson has announced plans to build electric cars at a new factory in Singapore that will be operational by 2...

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 6:45 AM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 6:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Dyson has announced plans to build electric cars at a new factory in Singapore that will be operational by 2020.

The British maker of vacuums and hand dryers said Tuesday that it had selected the city because of its manufacturing expertise, skilled workforce and proximity to high-growth markets in Asia. Construction work will begin in December.

Alternative fuel vehicles

Asia

Automotive fuels

Automotive industry

Automotive industry and environment

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Continents and regions

Dyson Ltd

Electric vehicles

Motor vehicles

Singapore

Southeast Asia

James Dyson

Misc people

"Singapore has a comparatively high cost base, but also great technology expertise and focus," CEO Jim Rowan said in a statement. "It is therefore the right place to make high quality technology loaded machines, and the right place to make our electric vehicle."

Founder James Dyson announced last year that the company was joining the global race to electric vehicles that pits the biggest established names in autos against specialists such as Tesla (TSLA).

The inventor and entrepreneur said then that he planned to invest £2 billion ($2.6 billion) to produce an electric vehicle by 2021. Some 400 workers, including engineers and designers, are now at work on the project at a former Royal Air Force base in England that Dyson purchased in 2016.

Dyson already employs 1,100 people in Singapore, where it manufactures motors. The company also has production facilities in Malaysia.

The company has so far released very few details about the electric vehicle it hopes to develop.

If the firm's other products are any guide, it's likely to be innovative and carry a premium price tag — Dyson vacuums sell for up to £500 in the United Kingdom, and $700 in the United States, and the company once brought a $400 hairdryer to market.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Cooler air continues!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Chilly north breeze. High: 59°

Image

Local group gave voters the chance to learn about candidates

Image

A little cooler on Tuesday, with a clear night

Image

Overlooked pet risks with the season change

Image

Policy changes on the way for Vigo County Schools

Image

Returning Vigo County teachers to get pay raises

Image

Vigo County Jail to add 24 new staff members

Image

October 22nd Rick's Rallies

Image

Hey Kevin 10-22-18

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion