Clear

Explosive device found near George Soros' home

A suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros was rendered safe in Bedford, New York, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 12:36 AM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 12:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros was rendered safe in Bedford, New York Monday, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

The Bedford Police say they received a call reporting a suspicious package found in a mailbox. The package appeared to be an explosive device, police said.

An employee had opened the parcel. The employee placed the package in a wooded area and called the Bedford Police, according to a press release.

The package did not detonate on its own, the law enforcement source said.

The case has been turned over to the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Overnight Cold Front
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group gave voters the chance to learn about candidates

Image

A little cooler on Tuesday, with a clear night

Image

Overlooked pet risks with the season change

Image

Policy changes on the way for Vigo County Schools

Image

Returning Vigo County teachers to get pay raises

Image

Vigo County Jail to add 24 new staff members

Image

October 22nd Rick's Rallies

Image

Hey Kevin 10-22-18

Image

'What I want to do is help people' Local woman shares every chapter of weight loss journey

Image

Mega Million Jackpot still up for grabs

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion