Ryan Murphy reveals son's cancer battle

Ryan Murphy has revealed his young son battled cancer and announced a major donation to the hospital he feels saved his son's life.

In an Instagram post, the prolific television producer, who is behind shows like "Glee" and the "American Horror Story" franchise, said his 4-year-old son, Ford Theodore Miller Murphy, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma two years ago after his doctor found an abdominal tumor the size of a tennis ball during a routine checkup.

Neuroblastoma most commonly affects children ages 5 or younger, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"From there, Ford has undergone a huge surgery and several difficult procedures," Murphy wrote. But "today he is thriving."

"He just celebrated his fourth birthday, a milestone we are all so thrilled about," Murphy added, sharing a picture of Ford.

Murphy credits the doctors and staff at Children's Hospital Los Angeles for his son's health and announced a $10 million donation to the institution.

"Today at the hospital we are donating a wing in tribute to Ford and our family is making a gift of $10 million dollars so that other children can experience the love and care of this exceptional facility," Murphy wrote. "No child is turned away at Children's Hospital. We are so honored and lucky to contribute, and encourage everybody who can to do the same."