Clear

Georgia Tech student sues Sen. David Perdue after cell phone flap

A Georgia Tech student filed a civil battery complaint against Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue on Monda...

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 7:55 PM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 7:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Georgia Tech student filed a civil battery complaint against Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue on Monday following an incident last week in which the senator was caught on video grabbing the student's phone.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Nathan Alan Knauf, a junior and computer science major at Georgia Tech, seeks a jury trial, damages, attorneys' fees and costs from Perdue.

Continents and regions

David Perdue

Elections and campaigns

Georgia

Georgia Institute of Technology

Government and public administration

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Universities and colleges

University System of Georgia

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer electronics

Consumer products

Electronics

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Mobile and cellular telephones

Mobile technology

Technology

Trial and procedure

Brian Kemp

Knauf is represented by the Atlanta-based law firm Dreyer Sterling, and his attorneys are the founding partners of the firm: David Dreyer, a Democratic state representative in Georgia, and Michael Sterling, a former Atlanta mayoral candidate and former assistant US attorney in the Northern District of Illinois.

The incident occurred when Perdue was on Georgia Tech's campus on October 13 campaigning for Brian Kemp, Georgia's secretary of state and Republican nominee for governor.

Kemp is running in a hotly contested race against Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams, who's a former state House minority leader. Kemp, who is also in charge of elections and voter registration in Georgia, faced backlash after The Associated Press reported that his office had put more than 53,000 voter applications on hold, nearly 70% of which are from African-Americans, because they failed to clear the state's controversial "exact match" standard. Kemp has since said the 53,000 Georgians would be able to vote in November.

Knauf told CNN last week he was attempting to ask Perdue: "How can you endorse a candidate who's trying to reject people's voter registrations on the basis of their race?"

The court document reads, "Suddenly and without warning, Senator Perdue committed unlawful battery when he seized Mr. Knauf's phone, touching Mr. Knauf in the process of seizing the phone, while angrily declaring: 'No, I'm not doing that — I'm not doing that.' "

A spokeswoman for Perdue told CNN in a statement, "This complaint is complete nonsense and lacks any merit whatsoever. All you have to do is look at the political hacks who are trying to spin something out of nothing."

"This is being orchestrated by a former Obama operative and a current Democrat state representative who spends most of his time campaigning for Stacey Abrams," the spokeswoman said. "Georgians will see this for what it is -- a manufactured setup to embarrass the Senator and attack his credibility two weeks before the midterm elections. Instead, Democrats are embarrassing themselves with a frivolous case that will only waste the court's time."

A video of the incident between Perdue and Knauf went viral when it was posted October 13 by the Young Democratic Socialists of America at Georgia Tech, of which Knauf is a member.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Overnight Cold Front
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 10-22-18

Image

'What I want to do is help people' Local woman shares every chapter of weight loss journey

Image

Mega Million Jackpot still up for grabs

Image

Jail offenders donate bikes to help foster children

Image

South Vermillion wins state marching band title

Image

United Way launches program to help with child care

Image

Man arrested for pulling a machete at Covered Bridge Festival

Image

A clear night tonight and a cooler Tuesday

Image

Wabash Valley hit with a windy weekend

Image

ISU receives big aviation grant

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum