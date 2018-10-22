Clear

Ronaldo on rape claim: I'm a 'happy man' and my lawyers are confident

Cristiano Ronaldo said he was a "happy man" and that the truth will come out about the rape allegation again...

Cristiano Ronaldo said he was a "happy man" and that the truth will come out about the rape allegation against him, while answering questions Monday at a news conference in Manchester, England.

Speaking for the first time since Kathryn Mayorga went public with her accusations, Ronaldo said: "I know I am an example. I know, 100%. On the pitch and outside the pitch. So I am always smiling, I am happy man, I'm blessed that I play in a fantastic club. I have a fantastic family, I have four kids, I am healthy. I have everything. So the rest, it doesn't interfere on me. I'm very, very well."

Mayorga says the star Juventus forward raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009 while she repeatedly screamed no, according to a lawsuit filed in Clark County, Nevada.

Mayorga's lawsuit accuses Ronaldo, 33, and his team of taking advantage of her fragile emotional state to coerce her into signing a settlement and nondisclosure agreement in 2009. She claims she received $375,000 in exchange for her silence. Her lawsuit seeks to void the settlement and agreement. Las Vegas police have reopened the criminal investigation.

Ronaldo's representatives denied the rape allegations when German publication Der Spiegel first reported them in 2017. After the outlet broke news of the lawsuit last month in an interview with Mayorga, Ronaldo's lawyer called the reporting "blatantly illegal."

Asked again about the case, the Portugal captain said: "You didn't listen to what I say. I am a happy man.

"We did the statement two weeks ago, if I'm not wrong. I'm not going to lie in this situation, I'm very happy.

"My lawyers, they are confident and of course I am, too. The most important is I enjoy the football, I enjoy my life. The rest, I have people who take care of my life. Of course, the truth is always coming in the first position. So, I'm good."

Ronaldo is set to play for Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday against Manchester United, the club where he first made his name -- winning three league titles and the Champions League -- before moving to Real Madrid for a then world record fee.

It will only be the second time the Portugal star has played at Old Trafford since he left for Real in 2009.

Juve tops Group H after two wins from two games, with United two points behind in second, though Ronaldo's participation in the tournament has been restricted to just 29 minutes after he was sent off against Valencia, receiving a one-match ban for his red card.

"It's going to be a tough match," Ronaldo predicted.

"Manchester United are strong, but if we play the way the coach wants, we have a good chance to win the game. However, we can't underestimate our opponents."

