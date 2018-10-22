Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Vigo County Council approves funds to hire 24 new jail staff members Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bolton says Russian meddling had no effect on 2016 result

President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton said Monday in Moscow he thinks Russia's medd...

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 6:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton said Monday in Moscow he thinks Russia's meddling in the 2016 US election did not have any effect on the outcome and warned Russian officials that, from a "very cold blooded cost benefit ratio," interfering in the American electoral process is not worth the trouble.

"The point I made to Russian colleagues today was that I didn't think, whatever they had done in terms of meddling in the 2016 election, that they had any effect on it, but what they have had an effect in the United States is to sow enormous distrust of Russia," Bolton said, according to a transcript of his interview with Radio Echo Moscow provided by the National Security Council.

2016 Presidential election

2018 Midterm elections

Continents and regions

Counterterrorism

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Europe

Government and public administration

International relations and national security

Investigations

John Bolton

Midterm elections

Moscow

National security

North America

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Government bodies and offices

US federal government

White House

"And it's a major obstacle to achieving agreement on issues where our national interest may converge, so I said, just from a very cold blooded cost benefit ratio, that you shouldn't meddle in our elections because you're not advancing Russian interest, and I hope that was persuasive to them," he added.

Bolton was responding to a question asking what he thinks "is the most effective way to stop Russia" after the US Department of Justice's recent indictment of a Russian national charged with interfering in the upcoming US midterm elections.

His assertion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election goes a step beyond the US intelligence community's January 2017 assessment:

"We did not make an assessment of the impact that Russian activities had on the outcome of the 2016 election. The US Intelligence Community is charged with monitoring and assessing the intentions, capabilities, and actions of foreign actors; it does not analyze US political processes or US public opinion."

Bolton's comments come days after US intelligence and law enforcement agencies released a joint statement that said "identifying and preventing this interference is a top priority of the Federal Government."

"We are concerned about ongoing campaigns by Russia, China and other foreign actors, including Iran, to undermine confidence in democratic institutions and influence public sentiment and government policies. These activities also may seek to influence voter perceptions and decision making in the 2018 and 2020 US elections," the statement said.

"Elements of these campaigns can take many forms, including using social media to amplify divisive issues, sponsoring specific content in English-language media like RT and Sputnik, seeding disinformation through sympathetic spokespersons regarding political candidates and disseminating foreign propaganda," it said.

In August, Bolton warned that the US will not tolerate Russian interference in the 2018 midterm elections, attempting to reaffirm the administration's strong opposition to Moscow's influence over the democratic process after Trump failed to raise the issue during his summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

"I made it clear that we wouldn't tolerate meddling in 2018 and that we were prepared to take necessary steps to prevent it from happening," Bolton told reporters after meeting with his Russian counterpart in Geneva, Switzerland.

In addition to the issue of election interference, Bolton discussed a wide range of issues with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, including arms agreements, Syria, Iran, North Korea and the fight against terrorism according to a tweet by the US embassy in Russia.

"@AmbJohnBolton began started his trip to Moscow meeting the Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev. They've discussed a wide range of issues including arms agreements, Syria, Iran, North Korea and fight against terrorism," the tweet reads.

Putin will meet with Bolton on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to state-run news agency TASS.

"Tomorrow the president will receive Bolton," TASS quoted the Kremlin spokesman. "The meeting will be important, and we will have to hear explanations on a great variety of topics." Peskov added.

On Monday the Russian government said it would be forced "to take measures" if the United States began developing new missile systems, ratcheting up the rhetoric after US President Donald Trump said he would ditch a Cold War-era nuclear arms treaty.

Trump told reporters on Saturday that he intended to withdraw the country from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), signed by the Soviet Union and United States in 1987 during the final years of the Cold War.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 67°
Overnight Cold Front
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Man arrested for pulling a machete at Covered Bridge Festival

Image

A clear night tonight and a cooler Tuesday

Image

Wabash Valley hit with a windy weekend

Image

ISU receives big aviation grant

Image

Garrett Sands Project gets a new billboard

Image

Knox County gets a new VA Office

Image

Local store encourages people to get to the polls

Image

Man accused of murder in court

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Miss Larimer 3rd Grade

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum