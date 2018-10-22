Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Vigo County Council approves funds to hire 24 new jail staff members Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bernstein: Why Trump's lying is different

Carl Bernstein tells CNN's Jamie Gangel about why he thinks President Trump's penchant for telling falsehoods is different from lies told by past presidents.

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 6:17 PM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 6:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump acknowledged Monday there would not be time for Congress to vote through new tax cuts before next month's midterm elections.

That's after he told reporters on Saturday that Republicans would unveil a new package "sometime just prior, I would say, to November."

He conceded in Monday's comments outside the White House there wouldn't be new tax cuts before the November 6 vote. But he insisted the GOP is working toward introducing something in the next few weeks.

"We're putting in a resolution sometime in the next week-and-a-half or two weeks," Trump said, suggesting he would still make a new tax plan a campaign issue in the closing weeks.

He said the new plan would focus on middle-class Americans, as opposed to businesses, which were one of the main beneficiaries of his first tax cut.

"This is not for business. This is for middle. That's on top of the tax decrease that we've already given," he said.

"I'm going through Congress. We won't have time to do the vote. We'll do the vote later. We'll do the vote after the election," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 67°
Overnight Cold Front
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Man arrested for pulling a machete at Covered Bridge Festival

Image

A clear night tonight and a cooler Tuesday

Image

Wabash Valley hit with a windy weekend

Image

ISU receives big aviation grant

Image

Garrett Sands Project gets a new billboard

Image

Knox County gets a new VA Office

Image

Local store encourages people to get to the polls

Image

Man accused of murder in court

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Miss Larimer 3rd Grade

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum