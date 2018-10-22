Clear

Oculus cofounder is leaving Facebook

Facebook is losing yet another founder of one of its billion-dollar acquisitions.Brendan Iribe, cofou...

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 3:15 PM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 3:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Facebook is losing yet another founder of one of its billion-dollar acquisitions.

Brendan Iribe, cofounder of Oculus, a virtual reality headset maker acquired by Facebook in 2014 for $3 billion, announced Monday he is leaving the company. Iribe had previously stepped down as Oculus CEO in 2016 to focus on leading its PC VR group.

Companies

Facebook

Brendan Iribe

Business figures

Instagram

Internet and WWW

Social media

Technology

WhatsApp Inc

Mark Zuckerberg

"So much has happened since the day we founded Oculus in July 2012. I never could have imaged how much we would accomplish and how far we would come. Now now, after six incredible years, I am moving on," Iribe wrote in a Facebook post.

Iribe's departure marks the end of an era of sorts. All the founders of Facebook's three biggest acquisitions to date — Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus — have parted ways with the social networking firm.

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the cofounders of Instagram, resigned from the company last month amid reports of tensions with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the direction of the photo app. Jan Koum, the cofounder and CEO of WhatsApp, left earlier this year after reportedly clashing with Facebook over its approach to personal data and encryption.

The departures highlight a shift in Facebook's relationship with founders. Facebook was once viewed as a safe haven where founders could largely operate independently. "By partnering with Facebook, we'll be able to build a better product with zero compromises and a focus on growth," Iribe wrote in a blog post announcing the acquisition of Oculus.

Now, Facebook is being criticized for its apparent heavy-handedness with founders at a time when it's leaning more on subsidiary properties for sales growth.

"It was like, okay, well, you want to do these things I don't want to do," Brian Acton, Koum's cofounder at WhatsApp, who left in 2017, said in a recent interview about butting heads with Facebook. "It's better if I get out of your way. And I did."

As part of a sweeping restructuring announced in May, Facebook put Chris Cox, a longtime Facebook employee and friend of Zuckerberg, in charge of a new unit called "Family of apps," which includes Instagram and WhatsApp. Separately, Facebook brought in former Google exec Hugo Barra to run VR in 2017.

Of the three acquisitions, Oculus has arguably been the biggest problem child for Facebook. Oculus was criticized for months-long delays in launching its Rift headset in 2016. The next year, Facebook lost an expensive lawsuit, which accused Oculus of stealing proprietary information to make the Rift headset.

Palmer Luckey, once the public face of Oculus, left Facebook in 2017 after making headlines for his controversial political activities. Luckey recently said "it wasn't my choice to leave" the company.

Oculus started as a Kickstarter campaign in 2012 with a goal of raising just $250,000. It ended up hitting nearly ten times that funding goal before raising tens of millions more in traditional venture capital. Even with Facebook's backing, however, Oculus still fighting to make virtual reality mainstream.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Brief warm up; right back into the cool!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Miss Larimer 3rd Grade

Image

Matt Agresta Memorial Concert, Thursday @ Mount Pleasant Methodist Church

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High: 64°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Project in Her Boots

Image

Bricks for Vets

Image

50 Years of Miracles

Image

Walk for Freedom

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum