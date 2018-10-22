Clear

Suspect in death of Atlanta-area officer is killed, police say

Authorities on Monday shot and killed the suspected shooter in the weekend slaying of a Gwinnett County, Geo...

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 1:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Authorities on Monday shot and killed the suspected shooter in the weekend slaying of a Gwinnett County, Georgia, police officer, the department said in a tweet.

Gwinnett officers fatally wounded Tafahree Maynard during an attempt to apprehend him, police Chief Butch Ayers told reporters.

Arrests

Assault and battery

Atlanta

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal investigations

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Fugitives and manhunts

Georgia

Homicide

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Misconduct

North America

Police misconduct

Policing and police forces

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Police deaths and injuries

A few hours earlier, Gwinnett County police tweeted that there had been a "credible sighting" of Maynard in Snellville, east of Atlanta, sometime late Sunday or early Monday.

Maynard, 18, had been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in the Saturday afternoon killing of officer Antwan Toney near Snellville, authorities said.

A second suspect, Isaiah Pretlow, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, police said.

Toney, 30, was responding to an anonymous 911 call reporting a suspicious vehicle parked near Shiloh Middle School when he was killed, police Chief Butch Ayers said. The caller suspected the vehicle's occupants were smoking marijuana.

Developing story. More to come ....

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Brief warm up; right back into the cool!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Miss Larimer 3rd Grade

Image

Matt Agresta Memorial Concert, Thursday @ Mount Pleasant Methodist Church

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High: 64°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Project in Her Boots

Image

Bricks for Vets

Image

50 Years of Miracles

Image

Walk for Freedom

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum