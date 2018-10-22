Suspect in death of Atlanta-area officer is killed, police say

Authorities on Monday shot and killed the suspected shooter in the weekend slaying of a Gwinnett County, Georgia, police officer, the department said in a tweet.
Gwinnett officers fatally wounded Tafahree Maynard during an attempt to apprehend him, police Chief Butch Ayers told reporters.
A few hours earlier, Gwinnett County police tweeted that there had been a "credible sighting" of Maynard in Snellville, east of Atlanta, sometime late Sunday or early Monday.
Maynard, 18, had been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in the Saturday afternoon killing of officer Antwan Toney near Snellville, authorities said.
A second suspect, Isaiah Pretlow, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, police said.
Toney, 30, was responding to an anonymous 911 call reporting a suspicious vehicle parked near Shiloh Middle School when he was killed, police Chief Butch Ayers said. The caller suspected the vehicle's occupants were smoking marijuana.
Developing story. More to come ....
