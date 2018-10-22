Nancy Pelosi suggests subpoena power could be useful tool in negotiating with Trump

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi pledged Monday to use subpoena power purposefully if Democrats win a majority in the House in November, adding that the power is a potent tool for negotiating.

"Subpoena power is interesting, to use it or not to use it," Pelosi told Dana Bash at the day-long CITIZEN Conference put on by CNN. "It's a great arrow to have in your quiver in terms of negotiating on other subjects."

Subpoena power, something that would allow House Democrats to call Trump administration officials to testify before Congress as long as they are in power, could be considered one of the most powerful tools Democrats would gain if they win in November.

Democrats, while eager to provide a check on the Trump administration, have tried to be careful when talking about how they will provide oversight on the President. Pelosi's comments are slightly more direct than Democrats have been in the past and suggest that the party will use the power in more ways than just holding the Trump administration's feet to the fire.

"Strategically," Pelosi said when asked how she will use the power. "As I said, it is about bringing people together."

She later ensured, though, that a Democratic House "will exercise our oversight."

Pelosi's comments came in the opening session of a daylong conference organized by CNN that will explore a range of topics with newsmakers like former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and White House adviser Jared Kushner just two weeks before the 2018 midterm elections.