Clear

DNC chair: we 'always knew that this election was going to be close'

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said Monday that the party "always knew that this election ...

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 10:29 AM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 10:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said Monday that the party "always knew that this election was going to be close," just two weeks before voters head to the polls to decide whether or not Democrats will pick up congressional seats and state offices.

"I don't use the term blue wave," he told CNN's John Berman on "New Day." "I always talk about the need for the blocking and tackling. I always talk about the need for organizing."

Democratic National Convention

Demographic groups

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Latino people

Minority and ethnic groups

Political events

Political organizations

Political party conventions

Politics

Population and demographics

Society

US Democratic Party

US political parties

Voters and voting

Democrats are hoping to pick up enough seats in November to gain control of the House of Representatives, and Perez said that he still has "a lot of confidence in the House," but that he knows "the Senate is a tougher map."

He also said that Latino voters would be an important voting bloc for the party and that President Donald Trump's past comments about Hispanics would give Democrats an advantage during next month's elections.

"Let's be honest, I mean, Donald Trump has put the fear of God into a lot of Latino voters," he told Berman. "He has demonized them. He debases them. And he wants them to stay home. We're not going to allow that to happen."

"We've been aggressively courting every voter, including, but not limited to, Latino voters," he said. "It's going to help people up and down the ballot."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Brief warm up; right back into the cool!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Miss Larimer 3rd Grade

Image

Matt Agresta Memorial Concert, Thursday @ Mount Pleasant Methodist Church

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High: 64°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Project in Her Boots

Image

Bricks for Vets

Image

50 Years of Miracles

Image

Walk for Freedom

Image

Hot Pursuit 5K

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum