Clear

Hasbro will lay off hundreds after Toys 'R' Us' closure

Hasbro will lay off up to 10% of its employees, victims of the fallout after Toys "R" Us closed its doors....

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 9:17 AM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 9:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hasbro will lay off up to 10% of its employees, victims of the fallout after Toys "R" Us closed its doors.

The toymaker has not yet disclosed how many of its 5,400 global employees will lose their jobs. Just over half of Hasbro's staff works in the United States.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Consumer products

Continents and regions

Employee termination

Employment and income status

Hasbro Incorporated

Human resources and personnel management

Labor and employment

Layoffs

North America

Personnel changes

Personnel management

Social and economic status

Society

The Americas

Toys "R" Us

Toys and games

Unemployment

United States

Workers and professionals

"While some of these changes are difficult, we must ensure we have the right teams in place with the right capabilities to lead the company into the future," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Hasbro said the job cuts should save the company between $30 million to $40 million a year by 2020. Hasbro's sales fell 12% in the third quarter, a drop the company attributed primarily to the loss of Toys "R" Us. Operating profit fell 13% in the third quarter, though the company got a slight benefit from the new US tax law.

Hasbro, which makes Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, Transformers and My Little Pony toys, also laid off an undisclosed number of workers in the first quarter. Most of those job cuts were outside the United States.

Rival Mattel (MAT) announced it would cut 2,200 jobs worldwide in July because of Toys "R" Us' closure. The nation's largest toy store announced in March it would close all of its US stores.

Toy makers are also bracing for the possibility of the United States imposing tariffs on toys imported from China. An estimated 85% of toys sold in the United States are made in China. The Trump administration has threatened a new round of tariffs that is expected to include most imports from China not already facing tariffs.

Hasbro's (HAS) stock fell 7% in premarket trading.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Brief warm up; right back into the cool!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Miss Larimer 3rd Grade

Image

Matt Agresta Memorial Concert, Thursday @ Mount Pleasant Methodist Church

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High: 64°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Project in Her Boots

Image

Bricks for Vets

Image

50 Years of Miracles

Image

Walk for Freedom

Image

Hot Pursuit 5K

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum