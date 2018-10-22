Clear
Lionel Messi: Barcelona star to miss El Clasico after fracturing right arm

Lionel Messi has fractured a bone in his right arm and will miss the El Clasico match against Real Madrid ne...

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 5:48 AM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 5:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Lionel Messi has fractured a bone in his right arm and will miss the El Clasico match against Real Madrid next week.

The Barcelona star landed awkwardly on his arm after colliding with Sevilla's Franco Vazquez in the first half of his side's 4-2 win Saturday.

Continents and regions

Europe

Lionel Messi

Madrid

Soccer events

Southern Europe

Spain

Sports events

Sports figures

Barcelona

Catalonia

Football (Soccer)

Sports and recreation

The Argentine received lengthy treatment on the pitch, and still looked to be in considerable pain as he left the field.

The Spanish giants later revealed Messi had suffered a "fracture of the radial bone in his right arm".

The 31-year-old, considered one of the best footballers in history, is set to miss the club's next six games, including his side's Champions League fixture against Inter Milan Wednesday.

Messi had started the match against Sevilla in formidable fashion, setting up Barca's opener before adding a sublime goal of his own.

It marked a return to form for the La Liga champion, which had been on a run of four games without a win in the league.

