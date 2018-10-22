Clear

4 Americans, 1 tour guide killed in Costa Rican raft accident

Four Americans and a Costa Rican tour guide died Saturday after their recreational rafts overturned on the N...

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 1:16 AM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 1:16 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Four Americans and a Costa Rican tour guide died Saturday after their recreational rafts overturned on the Naranjo River in Costa Rica.

Luis Guzman, a Costan Rican official of the Red Cross, told CNN en Espanol that three rafts carrying 18 people overturned. Thirteen people survived by holding on to the overturned rafts but five were pulled further down the river.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Central America

Continents and regions

Costa Rica

Latin America

Ship and boat accidents

Sightseeing services

The Americas

Travel and tourism

Travel arrangements and reservations

Costa Rican officials identified the deceased Americans as Ernesto Sierra, Jorge Caso, Sergio Lorenzo and Andres Dennis. Their ages ranged from 25 to 35. No hometowns were given.

The deceased Costa Rican tour guide was identified as Kevin Thompson Reid.

Coasta Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada said on his official twitter account: "In the name of the Government and people of Costa Rica I would like to express our deepest sorrow for the accident this afternoon at the Naranjo River in Quepos. I would like to thank all the emergency and security teams that worked diligently, and I have instructed authorities to help the victim's families."

The Costa Rican Red Cross had 12 rescue workers in the area when the accident happened and assisted in the rescue, the organization posted on social media.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Warmer air on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Project in Her Boots

Image

Bricks for Vets

Image

50 Years of Miracles

Image

Walk for Freedom

Image

Hot Pursuit 5K

Image

Wrecker Training

Image

Donnelly Backs E15

Image

Larry Bird Museum

Image

South Vermillion Band Wins

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum