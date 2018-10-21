Clear

Hurricane forces Florida to ease voting rules

State officials in Florida are scrambling to ease voting rules in the counties hardest hit by Hurricane Michael.

Posted: Oct. 21, 2018 4:46 PM
Updated: Oct. 21, 2018 5:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

State officials in Florida are scrambling to ease voting rules in the counties hardest hit by Hurricane Michael.

The Florida Department of State said in a statement that its "top priority" was ensuring "ample opportunities for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Michael, many of whom lost their homes, to be able to cast ballots while protecting the integrity of the 2018 General Election."

The move comes amid closely watched races for US Senate and Florida governor to be decided on November 6.

"With the General Election less than three weeks away, this unprecedented storm has impacted the normal operations of administering an election in counties that were hit hardest," the statement said.

Gov. Rick Scott, who is challenging Democratic US Sen. Bill Nelson in a race that could decide control of the US Senate, signed an executive order Thursday allowing election supervisors in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington counties to relax voting rules.

The eight counties are home to more than 200,000 voters, according to state officials. The scope of Michael's destruction is still emerging. The storm led to at least 19 deaths.

The governor's order authorizes officials in the affected counties to extend the early voting period to Election Day and set up additional early voting sites. Early voting normally ends the weekend before the election.

Additionally, the order allows displaced voters to request mail-in ballots to be forwarded to a different address and extends the registration date for poll watchers to October 26.

The Department of State said local election supervisors face obstacles that included damaged polling sites, extended phone service disruptions and large numbers of residents without power. There was no reported damage to voting machines or other election-related equipment.

The executive order does not allow voting by fax or email.

"In the hardest hit areas, communication via phone, fax and email remains challenging and would be an unreliable method for returning ballots," the Department of State said. "Additionally, past attempts by other states to allow voters impacted by natural disasters to fax or email ballots have been rife with issues."

Here is how the most affected counties are preparing for the November vote:

Bay County

With nearly 121,000 registered voters, Bay County is where Michael made landfall last week as the worst storm to ever hit the Panhandle.

With the election less than three weeks away, the office of the county elections supervisor still has no phone service.

"The supervisor of elections office is currently closed," the office website said.

"Due to hurricane Michael, the SOE officer currently has very limited resources. We are working to get the office back up and operational as quickly as possible."

The website said four tentative "mega-voting" sites will open from October 27 through November 6: the supervisor of elections office, Lynn Haven Elementary School cafeteria, Panama City Beach Senior Center and Parker United Methodist Church.

Calhoun County

The county has 8,700 registered voters, according to the elections supervisor's website.

Though cell service is spotty in Calhoun and electrical outages could last months, the office of supervisor of elections is open with generator power. It has phone and internet service.

Voting sites at Altha Community Center and the Kinard Public Library will be relocated but the new locations have yet to be determined, the website said. Three "vote-by-mail" drop-off sites will be opened before the election.

Franklin County

The county has 7,768 registered voters.

The supervisor of elections website said the office is closed. Its phone is still out of service.

The Alligator Point Precinct has been moved to Chillas Hall in Lanark Village for the election.

Gadsden County

Gadsden has 29,807 registered voters.

The officer of the supervisor of elections is open.

Gulf County

There are 10,216 registered voters in the county.

The elections supervisor's website said many voting sites have been damaged or designated as shelters.

"The elections office had surge floodwaters come to the door but thankfully no flooding in the office," elections supervisor John Hanlon wrote in a message to voters. "The office was spared significant damage and our voting equipment and servers were undamaged. The elections office is up and running although it is currently on generator power."

The office's phones are down.

On October 27, the first day of early voting, the country will set up two "super" polling sites: one at the elections office, the other at the Wewahitchka Branch Library. Normal polling sites will not be open, according to Hanlon.

Jackson County

The county has 27,997 registered voters.

"While we still have not received power, we are currently holding office hours outside our office to take voted vote-by-mail ballots, vote-by-mail requests to fulfill when power is restored, and registration record updates," the county elections supervisor's website said.

The site said Precinct 3 at Citizen's Lodge sustained serious damage and has been moved to the supervisor of elections office; Precinct 5 at Cypress Park has moved to Grand Ridge Community Center; Precinct 6 at County Commissioner's Administration Building has also moved to the elections supervisor's officer; and arrangements are being made to relocate Precinct 10 at Welcome Assembly of God Church.

Liberty County

Liberty has 4,378 registered voters.

"Due to impacts from Hurricane Michael, our office is closed until further notice," the elections office website said.

Washington County

Washington County has 15,817 registered voters.

County election officials said they expected no storm-related problems for the election.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
A frosty start, but slowly warming up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment 3, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 2, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

A windy and sunny Saturday, but a cold overnight

Image

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

Image

A windy Saturday in the forecast, Kevin has more

Image

Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Children's Bureau Provider fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum