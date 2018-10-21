Clear

Dozens injured after floor collapses at party

Dozens of injuries were reported after the floor of an apartment clubhouse collapsed during a party in Clemson, South Carolina.

Posted: Oct. 21, 2018 4:47 PM
Updated: Oct. 21, 2018 5:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As a crowded group of Clemson University students and local residents danced and jumped around at an apartment clubhouse late Saturday night, Jeremy Tester felt something strange beneath his feet.

"You could hear the floor about to go through, kind of," he said, "but nobody thought it was going to happen. They just kept going."

But suddenly the floor gave way. Dozens of partiers dropped into free fall and landed in a mass of sprawling bodies in the basement.

Police said 30 people were injured when the floor of the apartment clubhouse collapsed during a party on homecoming weekend in Clemson, South Carolina.

No individuals were trapped during the collapse and no one suffered life-threatening injuries, Clemson Police Chief Jimmy Dixon told CNN affiliate WYFF. A total of 30 people were sent to three area hospitals with broken bones and lacerations.

"We're just thankful that it was not any worse than it was," Dixon said.

Tester said emergency responders were there in just minutes, and he saw people holding their arms or with bloody legs.

Video from the scene shows the floor opening up like in an apocalyptic movie. The scene of joy and celebration quickly turned to horror and screams.

Jaylen Adams, who also attended the party, said he felt the floor going up and down like a trampoline as people jumped around to the music. He told his friends they needed to go on the balcony but the floor cracked before they could get out of the way. Adams didn't fall.

"They weren't hurt at all but other people were crying, bleeding, it was just a shocking moment for everyone," he said. "They then evacuated everyone and ambulances and a helicopter came for all of the injured individuals."

The incident occurred just after midnight Saturday at the clubhouse of the Woodlands of Clemson apartment complex, Woodlands Property Management President Tal Slann said.

The apartment complex is about three miles northeast of Clemson University. The clubhouse building where the collapse happened is a common area within the complex and was built in 2004, Slann said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
A frosty start, but slowly warming up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment 3, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 2, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

A windy and sunny Saturday, but a cold overnight

Image

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

Image

A windy Saturday in the forecast, Kevin has more

Image

Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Children's Bureau Provider fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum